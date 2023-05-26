Women's team now under umbrella of Middlesbrough FC

Middlesbrough women are now under the umbrella of Middlesbrough Football Club after being officially affiliated.

The team, which was founded in 1976, will now operate under the Middlesbrough FC umbrella, wearing the crest of the team.

The club said the women's side was a "key part" of ambitions for the future.

Chief executive Neil Bausor said: “It’s no secret that the affiliation of an MFC women’s team has been under discussion for a period of time, and we now believe the infrastructure is in place to move forward.

“The club is wholly committed in its backing of MFC Women and we are excited about the future."

Ben Fisher, chairman of Middlesbrough FC Women in its previous guise, will continue his work in the new role of general manager (women’s), while Mick Mulhern will be team manager.

Mulhern led Sunderland to the top flight and has worked with top talent, including Jill Scott, Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze and Beth Mead.

Middlesbrough FC Women currently play in the National League Division One North, the fourth tier of the women’s game, and finished 10th last season.

The playing squad will train at Rockliffe Park while the Riverside Stadium will stage selected home games alongside regular venue Stockton Town.

Mr Fisher said: “This is an historic day for us all. We’re delighted to have the support of the club and be very much a part of things.

“This gives us a real opportunity to move forward, and we are highly ambitious.

“This now means that every young person who comes through the doors at the Riverside will have that opportunity to represent MFC and wear the badge.

“The appointment of Mick as manager is a real coup for us because of the knowledge and experience he brings, and we’re looking forward to working closely together.”

Player Jessica Dawson said: "It's massive to be under the Middlesbrough football club as a whole. It's unbelievable for women's football. I'm so excited and I know the girls back home are so excited for next season.

"It's one of those things you don't think will happen."

