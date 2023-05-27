Man dies after motorcycle crash in Northumberland

Officers are appealing for information after a motorcycle rider died in a crash in Northumberland.

Shortly after 9.30am on Saturday 27 May, officers were called to the A696 near Belsay after a one-vehicle collision.

Emergency services attended the scene but a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

A full investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses, or anybody who was travelling near Belsay at that time this morning and who saw anything of interest, to get in touch.

Motorists are also asked to check any dashcam footage and contact police if they have any information that can assist the ongoing enquiries.

Sergeant Andy Ferguson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this awful time. We will continue to support them in every way we can.

“An investigation has been launched and we are committed to establish the full circumstances leading up to the collision, and speak to anyone who may have information that could assist.

“We are especially keen to hear from any passing motorists or witnesses who might have saw what happened, or anyone who has any CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Your information could prove key as part of our investigation.”

