Newcastle Theatre Royal evacuated after electrical fire

Newcastle's historic Theatre Royal has been evacuated following a suspected fire.

Fire crews were in attendance on Grey Street, where hundreds of people were told to leave the building at around 6.50pm before the curtain was raised on a performance.

The King And I was due to start at 7.30pm.

The theatre confirmed there had been a fire, caused by an electrical fault in an air conditioning unit. The issue was in an 'electrical service room' on the 4th floor.

Around 1,200 people - staff, cast and audience - were involved in the evacuation.

