A 12-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after falling off a building in Sunderland.

Police were called on Saturday afternoon, where the boy was taken for treatment. He remains in hospital.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 3pm yesterday (Saturday) officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a boy in the Vine Place area of Sunderland.

“It was reported that a 12-year-old boy had fallen off a building, suffering serious injuries.

“The boy was subsequently taken to hospital where he remains. His family are aware.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...