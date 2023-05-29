A child who fell from a building on Wearside is in a stable condition, despite suffering from serious injuries.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains, after he fell from a building in the Vine Place area of Sunderland.

Police were called at around 3pm on Saturday 27 May.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a boy in the Vine Place area of Sunderland.

"It was reported that a 12-year-old boy had fallen off a building, suffering serious injuries.

"The boy was subsequently taken to hospital where he remains. His family are aware."

