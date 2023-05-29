Police are appealing for witnesses after a man's jaw was broken during an assault on Teesside.

The incident took place in the Flares venue on Albert Road in Middlesbrough in the early hours of bank holiday Monday (29 May).

At around 3am, a 23-year-old man was punched by another man leaving him with a fractured jaw.

Cleveland Police have described the suspect as a white male, around 40-years-old, short, stocky and with dark hair.

The 23-year-old who was assaulted has been taken to James Cook University hospital for treatment which could include surgery.

Any with information is being urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting incident number 103109.

