North Yorkshire Police are urging people to 'stop and think' before they dial 999 for non-emergency matters this bank holiday weekend.

It follows what they say has been a significant increase in demand to the force's control room.

In a post on social media, it said a combination of good weather, the start of the school half term holidays and a rise in the number of visitors into the region had caused the influx in calls.

Police also advised those who accidentally dial 999, even if it is a 'pocket dial,' to stay on the line.

It is so that call handlers can work out if the call is genuine quickly.

This is because they have to ring people back, which the force says takes time away from answering calls from those who could be in an emergency.

Superintendent Fiona Willey from North Yorkshire Police said: "The staff in our force control room are working extremely hard to deal with the increased demand.

"The sunny weather will inevitably lead to more calls so we’re urging the public to consider if their call is necessary and if it’s a non-urgent matter, could it wait until after the weekend."

She continued: “It’s also important that members of the public consider which service they need. There are many agencies out there that can offer help and support.

“If it is a genuine emergency then we are here to help. Our staff are trained to triage every call through a threat, risk and harm assessment which leads to that call being prioritised accordingly."