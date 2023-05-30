Geordie duo Ant and Dec have poked fun at a painful fall which happened live on Monday night's Britain's Got Talent.

Ant McPartlin took a tumble during the first semi-final of this year's competition, leaving the Diversity dancer he was next to, Ashley Banjo, visibly shocked.

In a video posted on the pair's social media on Monday 30 May, Dec Donnelly was seen laughing and joking about the slip, before confirming his co-star was unharmed.

Dec said he "almost wet himself" after seeing the fall.

When asked how he was doing, Ant replied: "It's a bit sore like!"

He added: "It was alright. I think the adrenaline gets you through it and then now it's a bit like, 'ooh, I need some ice on that'."

Joking about the incident, Dec said "the legs went 'woosh' up in the air," before Ant noted how the pair had joked about the stage being slippy moments before.

In the video, the presenters confirmed Ant will be back to present tonight's live semi-final, after he had rested with some ice on his back.

The I'm A Celebrity...! duo recently confirmed they would be filming the last series of their Saturday Night Takeaway show next year for the foreseeable future.

