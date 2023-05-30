Police are investigating a reported sexual assault in a supermarket.

A man is reported to have approached a woman inside Sainsbury's on Newsteads Drive, Whitley Bay, and grabbed her on the bottom before walking away.

She was left "upset and distressed" by the incident, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

Police investigating the alleged assault, which happened on 19 April, have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

The man is thought to have been in the area at the time, and may have information which can assist.

The man, anyone who knows him, or anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via its website, quoting log 048904G/23.

