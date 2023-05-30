A man who was discovered dead in a flat has been named by police.

Dad and grandad Ashley Crooks was pronounced dead at an address in Kennedy Gardens, Billingham, on Thursday 25 May.

A murder inquiry is underway.

The 54-year-old's family said in a statement: "We are devastated that Ashley has been taken from us so suddenly and cruelly.

"He is a much-loved member of our family and a very proud dad and - recently - grandad to two gorgeous baby girls.

"We are struggling to come to terms with the shocking circumstances of his death and please ask for privacy at this time."

Two men, aged 44 and 56, arrested on suspicion of Mr Crooks' murder have been released on bail as inquiries continue.

