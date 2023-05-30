A teenage girl has suffered serious injuries after an attack involving a dog.

Police are warning people not to approach the animal following the incident, which left a 15-year-old girl in hospital with serious injuries.

It happened in Port Clarence, on Teesside, on Monday 29 May.

The girl was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees, where she is being treated for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Last night, officers were searching for the male dog (pictured) which is described as an 'XL Bully’ type dog and aged four-five years.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "We would urge people not to approach it, should they come across it.

"Anyone who comes across the dog should call police immediately on 999, and do not attempt to approach the dog under any circumstances."

Anyone who has any information is asked to call police, quoting reference number 103512.

