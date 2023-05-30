A man is in hospital with serious head injuries following an alleged assault outside a city centre bar.

Police were called to Newcastle bar Wafi Lounge just before 11:30pm on Sunday 9 April.

Two men are reported to have been punched by another two men outside the venue in Clayton Street West.

Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the men, found to have suffered serious head injuries, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The other victim suffered minor injuries and was later discharged.

The two men suspected of carrying out the assault, who were both wearing dark clothing, fled the scene on foot.

Officers are now calling for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "The area was busy at the time and any information, no matter how small, could assist officers in their inquiries."

Witnesses are asked to report information via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting crime number: 044007L/23.

