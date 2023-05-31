Around £30,000 worth of crack cocaine was seized over a week by neighbourhood police officers working in Middlesbrough.

During the week, ten people were also arrested in the town in connection with reported drugs offences.

Inspector Darren Birkett, of Cleveland Police, said: “Our fight against drugs across Middlesbrough will continue.

"Officers have been working tirelessly, with one shift staying on duty for around 25 hours to ensure that charges were secured.

"Anyone who thinks it’s acceptable to distribute drugs in Middlesbrough is warned that it is only a matter of time before we come to your door.”

What have police been doing?

Thursday 18 May: A 19-year-old man was charged after officers in North Ormesby reportedly stopped a man and recovered £1,300 worth of suspected crack cocaine and a knife.

Friday 19 May: An 18-year-old man allegedly made off from officers in Middlesbrough town centre and was detained - reportedly in possession of more than £4,300 worth of crack cocaine and heroin. Subsequently, £1,100 in cash was seized at a property believed to be linked to him. The man was charged.

Tuesday 23 May: A machete was recovered and 17 deals of crack cocaine were seized when a 16-year-old boy was reportedly spotted acting suspiciously. He was searched by officers on Aire Street and was charged and remanded in custody.

Tuesday 23 May: A 30-year-old male was stopped and searched by officers who found a quantity of suspected crack cocaine. A subsequent search of a property then led to the recovery of further suspected class A drugs. The male was charged and remanded in custody.

Wednesday 24 May: Around £500 worth of crack cocaine was recovered after a 22-year-old man was searched by officers on Falmouth Street. The man was charged and remanded in custody.

Wednesday 24 May: A 21-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and crack cocaine was recovered. Both have been bailed while inquiries continue.

Thursday 25 May: A warrant was carried out at a property on Essex Street, where suspected crack cocaine believed to be worth around £23,500 was recovered along with around £2,000 in cash. Two men aged 23 and 25 and a woman aged 23 were charged and remanded in connection with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...