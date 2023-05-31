An octogenarian who flew at 135mph while strapped to a biplane has described the experience as “scary at times, but fabulous”.

Daredevil Nancy Spencer took part in the 15-minute flight to raise money for St Teresa’s Hospice, in Darlington, which looked after her late husband Brian.

The 80-year-old had wanted to do a skydive – but was advised not to after getting a pacemaker fitted.

Mrs Spencer, who lives in Darlington and volunteers at the hospice, was watched by friends and family as she took to the skies near Church Fenton, York, in a Boeing Stearman biplane, with a top speed of 135mph.

She said: “I said hello to Brian up there, he said he was very proud of me and I said I would see him in 20 years’ time.

“It was exhilarating, amazing, scary at times, but fabulous, what an experience. I’ve just asked the pilot whether it has got rid of my wrinkles.

“I wouldn’t do it again but I would recommend anyone to do it as a one-off. The worst part was getting on and the wind in my ears, I should have had a helmet on or headphones, but it was amazing.”

Nancy Spencer took to the skies to raise money for St Teresa's Hospice. Credit: Ian Lamming

Her daughter Lynn Bradley said: “We think she is mad, crazy, but it is my mum we are talking about at the end of the day so we know what to expect. We can’t put into words how very proud of her we are. She is an amazing lady.”

Granddaughter Lisa Woodhouse added: “It was a better option than parachuting. I’m glad she was just sitting on a plane and not jumping out of one. I can’t believe she had a blow dry yesterday because she got a free one today.”

Nicola Myers, interim chief executive of St Teresa’s Hospice, said: “It costs us just under £4m to run the hospice and 70 per cent of that is realised by our lovely community. This is what Nancy is doing today. She is an amazing volunteer for the hospice and an incredible fundraiser and we are so grateful for what she does.”

