The owner of two pet bearded dragons which died after being abandoned for six weeks has been banned from keeping reptiles for five years.

Rachel Gudge, of Pennycross Road, Sunderland, was also fined £120, ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £200 in costs.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court heard how a concerned member of the public called the RSPCA to alert them to the fact the animals had been potentially abandoned in a property for at least six weeks.

After attempting to contact the missing tenant, an RSPCA inspector was let into the empty property on Petersham Road, Sunderland, by the landlord's agent.

The dragons were found in very ill health before being taken to a vet.

The reptiles had been abandoned for six weeks, the RSPCA said. Credit: RSPCA

A vet said both pets were very cold and had empty stomachs. The female dragon died overnight and the male deteriorated to such an extent it had to be put to sleep.

In his witness statement, the vet said: "Reptiles are reliant on their environments for adequate health and welfare, and thus not providing these results in suffering.

"Reptiles can survive long periods of starvation with minimal effects, however due to their quick deterioration it is clear that their needs have not been met, and thus they have been suffering, for some time - at least the six weeks reported, if not much longer."

Grudge pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to both of the dragons under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

RSPCA inspector Suzanne Edgar said: "This was a very distressing incident which caused prolonged suffering - leading to the death of these two little pet bearded dragons.

"Abandoning an animal is never acceptable and should never be an option. We do understand that people’s circumstances may change, but if anyone is struggling to cope with their pet, we would urge them to reach out for help from experts, friends or family, or charities like ourselves.

"Exotic pets often end up in our care after people realise they're not easy to care for, or once the novelty wears off.

"Others are rescued after they have been abandoned, escaped or been released on purpose, which then could be an invasive alien species risk to our native wildlife. Some species can be difficult for us to rehome, due to lack of suitable homes or interest."

