An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a field.

Emergency services were alerted to reports of concern for the welfare of man in Newcastle just after 12am on Wednesday 31 May.

Officers attended the field, just off Highbury, Jesmond, where the man was confirmed to be dead.

His next of kin have been notified and are being offered support by specially-trained officers.

Northumbria Police said it is treating the man’s death as unexplained and a full investigation has been launched.

A cordon remains in place at the scene as officers carry out inquiries.

Superintendent Sharon Chatterton, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly an incredibly difficult time for the man’s family and our thoughts are with them.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death is at a very early stage and we are keeping an open mind as to what may have occurred.

“Those enquiries are very much ongoing and a considerable police presence remains in the area as officers carry out a range of enquiries at the scene.

“I would encourage any members of the public who have any concerns, or who have any information that may assist our investigation, to speak to an officer in the area or get in touch immediately.

“I would also ask everyone to avoid any speculation – both online and in the wider community – that could jeopardise the investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact us via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230530-1450.

