Exactly one year after his body was discovered in a shallow grave, the grandmother of Kieran Williams says his killer is still out there "knowing what they've done".

The 18-year-old had been stabbed more than 20 times and was found in Sunderland six weeks after going missing.

His friend Louis Hackett was convicted of manslaughter in March and jailed for five years.

The judge at the time said the person who wielded the knife had "got away" with murder.

Lorraine Williams, Kieran's grandmother, appealed for anyone with information to come forward. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

Now Lorraine Williams is pleading for anyone who knows the identity of her "lovely" grandson's killer to come forward.

The 51-year-old said: "There is no motive, nothing. We just don't know why. At the end of the day there's somebody out there, person or persons unknown, who are still walking about knowing what they've done.

"For all I know, I could bump into this person. They could be laughing in our faces - that's what it feels like."

What happened to Kieran Williams?

18 April 2022 - Kieran goes missing from his Sunderland home.

31 May 2022 - Kieran's decomposing body is discovered covered with leaves, sticks and litter in woodland near the Northern Spire bridge.

6 June 2022 - Two teenagers are charged with Kieran's murder.

18 January 2023 - The trial of the pair begins at Newcastle Crown Court. The jury heard how an attempt to set Kieran's body on fire had been made at the makeshift burial site.

2 February 2023 - Both found not guilty of murder, but Louis Hackett, now aged 20, was found guilty of manslaughter. The second man, aged 19, was cleared of all charges.

28 March 2023 - Hackett was sentenced to five years in prison for luring Kieran to his death. Judge Mr Justice Jay said "justice had not been done" and the real "perpetrator or perpetrators" of Kieran's murder had not been found.

Ms Williams said Kieran was "such a lovely lad" and that he "wanted to be one of the lads and part of the gang. He just wanted to fit in".

At the trial, the court heard how Kieran suffered stab wounds including three to the front of his chest, seven to his neck, and a number of other wounds to his limbs.

Talking about how Kieran died, Ms Williams said: "It was devastating. Considering how long he had been there, that's the worst thing.

"I just had to fight back my tears. I couldn't believe it. It was like it was happening to someone else. He was stabbed over 20 times. Who's to say the first one was the fatal one?

"It's just how scared he would have felt. Obviously Kieran trusted whoever was there or he wouldn't have went with them."

Hackett lured Kieran to his death in the woodland near the Northern Spire bridge, Sunderland. Credit: Northumbria Police

One year on, Det Chief Insp Matt Steel, who led the investigation into Kieran's death for Northumbria Police, said detectives are still combing through evidence to find the killer.

He said: "This was a truly horrendous murder, where a young man was brutally stabbed at least 23 times and left to die in a hidden grave for six weeks before he was located."As ever, our thoughts remain with Kieran’s loved ones as they continue to come to terms with their loss, and we remain committed to getting answers for them."

He continued added their investigation "remains very much open" while officers "actively pursue a number of lines of enquiry".

"Today, on the anniversary of Kieran's body being found in such horrific circumstances, I am urging anyone who knows something about Kieran's death to do the right thing and get in touch with police.

"It was well reported at the trial that, in addition to Hackett's, there were also other unidentified fingerprints found in the grave," he said.

Northumbria Police has asked anyone with information to get in touch through its dedicated phone number on 0191 437 4750.

Det Chief Insp Steel said: "Kieran's murder continues to haunt his family day and night - so if not for our sake, please do the right thing for them to end their prolonged suffering."The public can also use the force's Major Incident Public Portal online at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

