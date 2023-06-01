Police searching for a missing woman say they are growing increasingly concerned about her welfare.

Officers leading the search for Sunderland woman Danielle Best have issued a CCTV image showing her last known movements.

The 36-year-old was reported as missing shortly before 6pm on Tuesday 30 May after her family had not heard from her.

She was last seen in person the day before - on Monday evening - but she has not been in touch with anybody since.

Police said it was out of character for Ms Best, who is from the Eden Vale area of the city.

Officers are carrying out extensive searches in a bid to locate her and ensure she is safe and well.

The CCTV image released by Northumbria Police – in which Ms Best is wearing a blue T-shirt and black leggings – shows her leaving an address on Elwin Terrace at about 6:10pm on Monday.

Danielle Best was last seen leaving an address on Elwin Terrace at about 6:10pm on Monday. Credit: Northumbria Police

It is believed Ms Best, who also has links to the Wallsend and North Shields areas, may have travelled towards Roker or Seaburn seafront.

Superintendent Amanda Dumighan, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are increasingly concerned for Danielle’s welfare as her disappearance is out of character. We just want to make sure she is safe and well.

“We’re carrying out a number of searches across Sunderland and other areas of the force and are keen for the public to assist us if they believe they may know where she is.

“This CCTV image shows Danielle leaving an address on Monday evening. Have you seen somebody with a similar appearance at any point this week? Please have a close look and get in touch with us immediately if you can help.”

Danielle Best, from the Eden Vale area of Sunderland, was reported as missing on Tuesday. Credit: Northumbria Police

Ms Best is described as 5’5 tall with medium length straight purple hair and has a local accent.

She has two distinctive dove tattoos on her right upper arm, a butterfly tattoo on her left shoulder and a tribal tattoo on her lower back.

Anyone with information that can assist the search is asked to contact police via 999 or 101 quoting log NP-20230530-0960.

