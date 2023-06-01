Officers have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of thousands of pounds worth of mobile phones.

Police received a report that three people had entered a Tesco in Hartlepool and taken six new iPhones - worth almost £6,000 - before leaving without payment.

The incident was reported to have happened at the store in Belle Vue Way at about 3:30pm on Tuesday 2 May.

Officers are appealing for the three men shown in the images below to come forward as they may be able to assist with inquiries.

Anyone with information on the incident or anyone who recognises any of the people in the CCTV images is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 083418.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at https://orlo.uk/g8umm or by phone on 0800 555 111.

