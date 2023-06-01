Newcastle is to play host to a series of live Edinburgh Fringe festival performances - but with a locomotive twist.

Train company Lumo will host a special event onboard one of their trains from the North East city up to the Scottish capital.

Two carriages on 7th June will see entertainment from Newcastle drag queen Mutha Tucka, fresh from their US and European tours.

Mutha Tucka said: " Newcastle is a melting pot of home-grown talent, many of whom perform at the Fringe in Edinburgh.

"It’s amazing to be given a stage with a difference by Lumo – the Fringe is meant to be a bit random and a lot of fun – and that’s exactly what you can expect on Lumo’s Culture Train Live."

Other award-winning acts performing include Fringe comedian Gavin Webster, musician Joe Edwards and comedian Robert Reed.

Webster's Fringe show, You Cannot Say Nowt These Days, will take to the stage in Edinburgh over the month of August.

The Lumo service will run up to the Fringe city and back again in one night, and on the return journey, passengers will enjoy a musical sing-along called the 'carriage-oke'.

It is hoped the Culture Train Live, as it has been called, will show passengers how easy it is to get to Edinburgh by train and also help showcase the Fringe, which is the largest performing arts festival in the world.

Lumo's managing director Martijn Gilbert said: "This must surely be Newcastle’s first ever variety performance on a train, and we’re thrilled to host it.

"We are very proud to be based in Newcastle and wanted to find a way to showcase the performing arts scene in the city.

"The Edinburgh Fringe is the world’s greatest festival and we want Newcastle residents to realise it is on our doorstep and very easily accessible by train."

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe runs from 4 – 28 August.

