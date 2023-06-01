Bakery chain Greggs is opening its first "pop-up dive bar" experience ahead of Sam Fender's gigs in his home city.

The Newcastle singer - a proclaimed fan of Greggs' sausage, bean and cheese melt - is performing two gigs at St James' Park on 9 and 10 June.

In celebration, the bakery is opening a dive bar in its Grainger Street shop.

Fenders Unplugged will give fans a pre-gig experience "in true Geordie style" with performances from North East singers, organisers said.

Each session will last for 75 minutes, with complementary classic Greggs combos served up and washed down with Fender’s favourite Newcastle Brown Ale.

Performers confirmed for the acoustic sets include hip-hop artist Kay Greyson, Bugman, The Peevie Wonders, Cortney Dixon, Chintzy Stetson.

Fender has previously declared his love for the Newcastle-based bakery. In 2022, Greggs filled his Brits “After Party Bus” with savoury snacks and a few months later he was seen sporting the Greggs X Primark clogs during his tour to the US.

