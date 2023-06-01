Three teenagers have been arrested after a crash involving a suspected stolen Range Rover and a taxi in the early hours of the morning.

The incident has also been reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Cleveland Police said the incident happened in Stockton at about 2:30am on Thursday 1 June.

Bridge Road was closed at the junction with Parkfield Road but has since reopened.

Cleveland Police said the suspected stolen Range Rover was being pursued by police.

The driver and single occupant of the taxi sustained serious but not believed to be life threatening injuries.

None of the occupants of the Range Rover sustained serious injuries.

The three teenage occupants were arrested in connection with the incident.

Cleveland Police has notified the IOPC of this incident and a referral will be made.

Two crews from Cleveland Fire Brigade attended the incident and extricated one person, who was trapped in their vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any dashcam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police by calling 101, quoting reference 105217.

