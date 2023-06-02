An arsonist who put a firework through a woman's letterbox has been jailed for over a decade.

Robert Anthony Wilkinson of Peterlee, had argued with a woman in a street in Shotton Colliery, last summer.

He left and later returned with fireworks, and posted them through the letterbox alight, trapping the woman inside.

She managed to escape through a window, but her home, including her children's bedroom, was badly damaged by the fire.

Investigators noted that the fire could have been fatal if the children had been at home, as the blaze had spread so rapidly. Wilkinson, was identified as a suspect and promptly arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, arson with recklessness and threats to kill.

Despite giving a ‘no comment’ interview, the 30-year-old, was charged and remanded.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to arson with recklessness, and following a trial was found guilty of the other two charges.

On Friday 2 June, Wilkinson was he was sentenced to 11 years in prison and an extended period of four years at Durham Crown Court. DC Ash Hagar, of Peterlee CID, said: “This was a reckless crime that could have proved fatal so we are pleased to see justice served.“I would also like to praise the victim for her bravery throughout the process and hope this will give her some closure.”