Warning: Some people may find images below distressing.

A badger has been killed after becoming trapped in a suspected illegal snare.

The RSPCA shared distressing photos of the animal, which was found dead in front of a sett in Northumberland.

The charity said it believes the device was a self-locking snare, which is illegal, had become deeply embedded in the badger's neck and had to be cut away in three places.

RSPCA inspector Rachael Hurst, who attanded the incident in Lucker on Monday 29 May following a call from a member of the public, said: "The snare had become deeply embedded in the badger’s neck and it looked like he’d rolled and twisted several times in an attempt to free himself.

"It was a sad and distressing sight to see him dead in front of the sett - which we think is active. Clearly whoever has set this barbaric device in this location has done so with absolutely no thought whatsoever for the suffering their actions would cause."

The badger died after becoming trapped in an illegal snare. Credit: RSPCA

Badgers and their setts are protected by law in England and Wales and it is an offence to injure, kill or take a badger - except under licence - or set a snare to catch one.

The RSPCA has appealed to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 prohibits the use of self-locking snares which, as a variation on the traditional noose, tighten as the animal struggles to escape.

It is illegal to set these devices for birds, deer, badgers and certain other species, although snares cannot distinguish between animals and often trap the wrong victim.

Under the act, users of these snares must take all reasonable precautions to prevent injury to protected animals.

'Free-running’ snares can be used legally in England to trap certain species of wild mammals - excluding badgers - if it becomes locked, either through design, poor maintenance or via improper positioning, the device can cause stress, injury and death, the charity said.

