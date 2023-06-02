CCTV released of children playing 'inches' from track as train speeds past

CCTV of children playing close to a railway line as a high speed train travels past has been released amid renewed safety calls.

MP Alex Cunningham said he had been sent the footage by a "concerned resident" and described it as "shocking".

It shows two children playing next to the Shearwater Lane railway crossing at Crooksbarn, in Stockton-on-Tees.

Videos have been released of recent trespass incidents on rail tracks in Stockton.

One of the children is lying on the ground, with his head inches from the track.

Meanwhile, Network Rail issued its own footage of children trespassing on the tracks in Billingham, with one seen throwing stones at traffic on the A19.

Mr Cunningham, the MP for Stockton North, said other footage held by the resident shows a train having to sound its horn as a warning, and even having to stop to avoid a potential incident.

He said: “This shocking footage shows young children dicing with death on a live railway crossing.

“I’ll be speaking to Network Rail, the British Transport Police (BTP) and Stockton Borough Council about this matter and seeking answers on what can be done to improve safety at the crossing, or whether alternative crossings can be provided.

Network Rail released CCTV footage of a boy throwing stones from the railway onto the A19 in Billingham. Credit: Network Rail

“I’m also appealing to parents and families to impress upon their children the dangers of playing around railway crossings, and to make sure they keep away from them unless supervised. The youngsters were lucky this time but the footage could have ended in much more tragic circumstances.”

Matt Rice, Route Director for Network Rail’s North and East Route, said: "The railway is not a playground and it is deeply concerning to see people taking serious risks to their own and other people's safety.

"Trespassing incidents on the railway are dangerous for everyone who uses the system since they can result in serious injuries or, in the worst instance, fatalities.

"We urge the general public to report any instances of trespassing they see to the BTP, as well as parents, teachers, and other responsible people to make sure children understand the dangers of trespassing."

Since April 2022 there have been 35 recorded incidents of trespassing around Billingham, mostly by young people, but also some dog walkers cutting across the track.

Network Rail said covert cameras capture a large number of videos and images of trespassers in the area, including of vandalism next to the A19.

Its community safety teams are planning school visits in the area to talk to children about the dangers of trespassing on the railway.

Chris Smith, officer for the British Transport Police, said: "Trespass incidents of this nature cause a serious risk to life as trains cannot stop as quickly as cars.

"The dangers those witnessed are willing to put themselves in for a 'shortcut' or to behave in an anti-social manner is unfathomable.

"Those witnessed throwing stones to the dual carriageway below again is inherently dangerous and may result in severe damage to cars and serious or fatal injuries to drivers and passengers of many different vehicles."

