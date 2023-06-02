The family of a missing Danielle Best have said they are growing increasingly worried about her as she has no money or way of contacting anyone.

Ms Best was reported missing from her home in Sunderland at about 6pm on Tuesday 30 May after failing to make contact with her family.

She has not been seen since the previous evening, Monday 29 May.

Play Brightcove video

CCTV of Ms Best as she walked past the Harbour View, on Marine Walk at 7:13pm on Monday.

Her parents, Jeanette and Jeff Best, have issued an urgent appeal for information and are asking anyone with information to get in touch, as they are growing increasingly worried about her.

In a statement they said: “Danielle is extremely vulnerable and alone. She’s got no money or way of contacting anyone and we don’t know if she’s had any food or water.

“We’ve not heard anything for a few days and this is not like Danielle at all. We’re getting more and more worried as the days go on and we just need to know that she’s OK.

“Danielle, if you are reading this and don’t want to speak to us, that’s fine, but please can you let someone know that you are OK? If anyone has seen Danielle or has information about her please speak to the police.”

The 36-year-old's disappearance has been described as "highly out of character."

Ms Best, from the Eden Vale area of the city, has links to the Wallsend and North Shields areas of Tyneside, and may have travelled towards Roker or Seaburn seafront.

Officers have issued fresh CCTV which captured Ms Best as she walked past the Harbour View, on Marine Walk at 7:13pm on Monday.

Danielle Best's parents issued an urgent appeal to try and find her. Credit: Northumbria Police

She was wearing a blue T-shirt and black leggings.

Chief Inspector Lorraine Cuthbertson, who is leading the search operation, said: “We're increasingly concerned for Danielle’s welfare and our searches remain ongoing.

“We’d ask the public once again to please get in touch with any information, no matter how small it may seem, so we can help bring Danielle home safely."

Ms Best is described as 5’5 tall with medium length straight purple hair and has a local accent. She has two distinctive dove tattoos on her upper right arm, a butterfly tattoo on her left shoulder and a tribal tattoo on her lower back.

Anyone with information that can assist the search is asked to contact police via 999 or 101 quoting log NP-20230530-0960.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...