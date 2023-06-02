A footballer accused of sex offences is due to stand trial next year.

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond is alleged to have raped a woman on Wearside in 2022.

The 23-year-old is also accused of sexually assaulting the same woman.

Diamond, of Falstone, Fatfield, Washington, Tyne and Wear, pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault allegation during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday 2 June.

He was not asked to enter a plea to the rape charge.

A trial date has been set for 2 January 2024 and Diamond has been granted conditional bail in the meantime.

Sunderland AFC suspended Diamond with immediate effect following the charges, and Lincoln City, where he had been on loan, terminated his stay.

