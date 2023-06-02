Homes were evacuated after bomb disposal experts were dealing with reports of an unexploded grenade in Saltburn.

Cleveland Police have now confirmed that the area on Marske Road has been made safe on 2 June 2022.

It comes after a member of the public made the discovery of the grenade.

Five properties have been evacuated, and a cordon was put in place at around 8:30pm.

Officers have thanked the public for their patience whilst they dealt with the incident.

