Police on Teesside are investigating after two reports of robberies at post offices in Stockton.

The two incidents took place on Thursday 1 June, and police are looking into whether they are linked.

Cleveland Police received reports at around 4pm of two men acting suspiciously near the Rimswell Road post office, in Stockton-on-Tees.

Officers were on route to the scene when a second report was made to say that men had entered the shop with an armed weapon and were demanding money.

It is believed they fled empty handed in a small black car.

Earlier in the day at around 7:40am, a man armed with a weapon, threatened staff at the Redhill Road post office, also in Stockton, with violence before stealing a large amount of cash from the tills.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Detectives are following a number of lines of inquiry into both incidents.

The force is appealing for anyone with information to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 105275 for the Redhill Road incident and 105559 for the Rimswell Road incident.

