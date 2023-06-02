Police have said they have located a "young boy" was reported to be walking alone this morning.

Officers said the boy, aged three or four, was reported to have been walking by himself in the Hart Lane area of Hartlepool, near to Briar Hill Gardens at about 7:40am on Friday 2 June.

Cleveland Police issued an appeal to find the boy, who was only wearing a top and was carrying an elf on the shelf toy and a piece of paper.

He was located by police on Friday morning, Cleveland Police said.

