Two adults and a child had to be rescued by the RNLI in Northumberland after the rising tide cut off a car on the Holy Island causeway.

They was rescued about 100 metres from the refuge box, a spokesperson for the RNLI said before being taken back to the mainland.

The Seahouses inshore lifeboat was launched on Thursday 1 June shortly after 1:30pm.

The safe crossing times for Holy Island that day were 3:50am-11:45am. It was not safe to cross again until 4:20pm.

This was the fourth call to the Holy Island Causeway for Seahouses RNLI this year, the volunteer rescue organisation said.

A lifeboat was taken by road to the causeway and was launched using the station Land Rover and its trailer due to the choppy sea conditions.

The casualties were rescued and taken back to the mainland where they were handed to local coastguards for care.

Following the incident, the RNLI Water Safety Team is urging people to use the Holy Island causeway safely in an effort to reduce people becoming stranded.

Seahouses volunteer Ian Clayton said: "We can only remind and continue to urge motorists visiting the island, to check and comply with the Safe crossing times at Holy Island, which are posted at each end of the causeway and available from the (Northumberland) County Council website.

"When in any doubt, please ask the locals on Holy Island in the shops and cafes.

"If the water has reached the causeway, do not attempt to cross as it can get deep around the centre of the crossing."

