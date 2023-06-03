Appeal for witnesses after man found dead following Wearside beauty spot swim

Officers investigating the death of a man at a Sunderland swimming spot are appealing for witnesses.

At around 11.30pm on Wednesday 31 May, officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a 55-year-old man, who had not returned home from an open water swimming session in Hetton Lyons Park.

A multi-agency search sadly recovered the man’s body from the water and an investigation remains ongoing in the circumstances surrounding his death.

Today (Saturday 3 June) officers have issued an appeal asking for any witnesses who were in Hetton Lyons Park between 5.30pm and 8pm on Wednesday to get in touch.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Chris Deavin from Northumbria Police’s Major Incident Team said: “This is an incredibly difficult time for the man’s family, who are still trying to process what has happened. We’d ask their privacy is respected while they come to terms with their loss.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are determined to do all we can to establish what happened and provide the answers the man’s family desperately need.

“We’ve already spoken with a number of those who were in attendance at the swimming session, as well as others who were out in the park that evening. Their information has been extremely helpful to us which is why we are asking for anyone else who might have been in the park between 5.30pm and 8pm to get in touch with us.

“Your information, no matter how small, or insignificant it might seem, could really aid our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact the police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page online, or by calling 101 and quoting log NP-20230531-1384.

