The mother of a boy from Gateshead who is receiving treatment for pre-leukaemia is appealing to the public to help him celebrate his seventh birthday.

Leland, 6, won't be able to spend his birthday with his friends and family because of his condition.

Mum, Sarah, is asking that people send birthday messages or cards to make him feel loved on his special day.

The football-mad boy captured the hearts of the nation when Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds sent him a message of support in his search for a stem cell donor.

On social media, Sarah said she was worried about him feeling forgotten, writing: "I want him to know how much people want to wish him a happy birthday."

In January, Leland had a stem cell transplant after months of searching for a matching donor, he then began chemotherapy and was pronounced cancer free in April.

Just weeks later, Leland's road to recovery took a backwards step when his cells weren't responding to treatment the way they should, and he required another bone marrow biopsy.

Cards and messages are being collected at Gateshead Redheugh Boys Club, Monday to Thursday between 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

People all over the world have been following Leland's story after Ryan Reynolds, star of Deadpool, sent several messages of support to Leland during his treatment.

Leland's story was spotted by the actor after Blyth Spartans player JJ O'Donnell shared it online ahead of his team's FA cup qualifier game against Wrexham FC.

Mr Reynolds and his friend and fellow actor Rob McElhenney are the co-owners of Wrexham and invited him to be a VIP at the game.

