Body of a female pulled from the sea by emergency services in Saltburn

The body of a female has been pulled from the sea at popular Teesside coastal spot Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

The North East Ambulance Service says it was called at 1:35pm on Sunday 4 June to reports of a body in the water.

Police were called and the body was recovered from the water shortly after.

Formal identification is yet to take place and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

In a statement, Cleveland Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased person at this very difficult time. Enquiries into the circumstances of their death are on-going."

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call to 999 at 13:35 to reports of a body recovered from the water.

"The coastguard attended the scene and we dispatched two double crewed ambulances, a specialist paramedic, and the air ambulance."

Redcar RNLI confirmed it sent two lifeboats to respond to an incident between Saltburn and Marske just before 2pm.

