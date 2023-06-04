Footballer Lucy Bronze has returned from injury for the first time to help steer Barcelona to Champions League victory.

The Berwick-born Lioness has been out of action since April after undergoing knee surgery.

Bronze, who played the full match, said it was a difficult return but she was pleased she could be part of the team.

The triumph against Wolfsburg also means she's made history by becoming the first English player to win the Women's Champions League with two different clubs.

Bronze said: "Once there was two goals we shut up shop, we made it really difficult defensively, created loads of chances in attack.

"It was difficult for myself and Frido, we both haven't played for five weeks, obviously I've had surgery - I've only trained a couple of times. It was definitely difficult but I'm so happy to have played my part for the team."

There have been concerns that Bronze's injury would see her to miss the World Cup, but the defender played the full final and looks fit to start England's opener against Haiti in exactly seven weeks.

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman was on trophy-presenting duty at the final on Saturday 3 June, which got off to a shaky start for Bronze after her error led to Wolfsburg's opener.

The Spanish side were favourites to win a second title in three years but a mistake by the England defender that led to her side conceding after just two minutes and 57 seconds - the fastest Barcelona had ever fallen behind in the competition.

Skipper Alexandra Popp extended Wolfsburg's advantage to two before the break.

Two goals inside two second-half minutes for Patricia Guijarro brought Barcelona back into the contest immediately following the restart before they benefited from a Wolfsburg error to seal the win.

Fridolina Rolfo's strike completed a stunning second-half comeback to secure Barcelona the Champions League trophy with a 3-2 victory over Wolfsburg at Eindhoven's sold-out Philips Stadion.

