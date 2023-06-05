Members of the public are being warned to be vigilant after a large amount of drugs disguised as sweets are seized in the region.

Officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) are asking the public to remain vigilant after they intercepted parcels containing cannabis products and Psilocybin - more commonly known as mushrooms - disguised as sweets and chocolate bars.

It is claimed that the recent seizure is just one example of the dangerous ways drugs are being packaged and sold.

Speaking about the investigation, Sergeant Neil Lovat, from NEROCU’s Disruption Team, said: “These particular items were packaged in commonly found sweet wrappers and bags with only minor differences to the branding.

“If they fell into the wrong hands then it could have very dangerous consequences.”

Officers are also urging parents and carers to be on the lookout for these types of products and have serious conversations with their children about the dangers of taking drugs.

Sergeant Lovat added: “We know that members of the public have differing views on cannabis, but the reality is it can be incredibly harmful and buying and selling illicit substances online is a serious criminal offence that could land you behind bars.

“Also, the profits of these sales can be used to fund wider serious and organised crime such as human trafficking and exploitation.

“We’re urging parents to speak to their teenagers and help them understand this from a young age, so they don’t go down the wrong path.”

“I want to reassure communities here in the North East that our robust ongoing work to tackle drug supply in our region will not stop.

“By working with partners, we form a strong and holistic approach and under the banner of Operation Sentinel we remain committed to tackling all forms of serious and organised crime.

“If you see anything suspicious in your community or have concerns about drug use or supply, please let police know.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...