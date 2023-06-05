Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was allegedly stabbed several times in the legs.

The incident took place near Heworth Grange School in Gateshead shortly around 8.45am on Sunday 4 June.

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment on his injuries.

Another 32-year-old man was been arrested on suspicion of unlawful wounding, and he remains in Police custody.

Officers say they believe the two men know each other, and according to the force there is no risk to the public.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly before 8.45am yesterday, police received a report a man had been assaulted near Heworth Grange School.

“Officers and emergency services attended and found a 32-year-old man with suspected stab wounds to his legs. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“An investigation was launched and a number of enquiries carried out to locate the offender.

“A 32-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of unlawful wounding and is in custody at this time."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...