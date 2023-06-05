An investigation has been launched after a man in his 80s died from a road traffic collision in County Durham.

The incident happened in Stanhope on 3 June, just after 7pm.

It involved a Ford Turneo mini bus and a mobility scooter on the A689 at the junction connecting Heather View Leisure Park.

The mobility scooter rider, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Durham Police have said that an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

Officers have asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.They would particularly like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage of the mobility scooter rider who had been travelling along Stanhope Front Street just before the collision.

