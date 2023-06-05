Two men have been arrested after reports of a serious assault near a County Durham school.

Police and ambulance crews were called to The Crescent in Nettlesworth, at around 4:45am on 5 June.

A man in his 30s sustained stab wounds to his arms.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for treatment.

Officers have arrested two men in their 30s on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

They were taken into custody where they remain.

Crime scene investigators are currently at the scene, and a cordon remains around the area while police investigate the incident.

Durham Police have said anyone with information to come forward.

Nettlesworth Primary School, which is close to the scene, will be closed for the rest of the day.

