A body's been found in the search for the missing Wearside woman Danielle Best.

An extensive search was launched after she was reported missing from Sunderland on Tuesday 30 May by her family who had not heard from her. Ms Best had not been seen since the evening before.

While formal identification is yet to take place, a body believed to be the 36-year-old's was found yesterday (Monday 5 June) in the Marsden area of South Tyneside.

Ms Best's family have been informed, and are being supported by specialist officers.

Northumbria Police do not believe there is any third-party involvement. A report will now be made to the coroner.

A spokesperson for the force said: This is an incredibly sad outcome and not the news that we hoped to deliver to Danielle’s loved ones.

"Our thoughts go out to Danielle’s family and friends at this tragic time. We will continue to offer them support and would ask that their privacy is respected as they process what has happened.

"We want to thank everyone who shared our appeals to help find Danielle and shared information with us, as well as the many officers, partner agencies and volunteers who assisted with our search during the week. Your support is greatly appreciated."