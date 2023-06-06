Rail operators, Northern, are set to pipe classical music into four stations in the region to help combat anti-social behaviour.

The latest stations - Nunthorpe, Seaton Carew, Stockton and Seaham - follow the success of the tactic at other stations on the Northern network.

Music will only be played at certain times of the day, which will vary from station to station to have the best impact on behaviour.

An initial pilot scheme conducted at nine stations across the North of England in the past twelve months saw a significant reduction in the number of loitering, graffiti and vandalism-related incidents during the trial.

The project was then rolled out to 23 stations earlier this year.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “We are pleased this scheme is making such a difference to our customers across the network.

“Anti-social behaviour is a nuisance in its lightest form and nothing short of a criminal act at its worst.

“Unfortunately, railway stations - like many other public areas - can attract this sort of mindless behaviour – which is unfair and unsettling to our customers.”

Anyone can report anti-social behaviour on the rail network by contacting British Transport Police via text message on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.