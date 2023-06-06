The body recovered from the sea at a popular Teesside coastal spot has been confirmed to be that of a 16-year-old girl.

Ambulance crews were called to Salburn seafront at 1:35pm on Sunday 4 June to reports of a body in the water. Police were called and the body was recovered from the water shortly after.

Cleveland Police have now confirmed that the teenager whose body was sadly recovered is Freya Cayley from Easington, East Cleveland.

Specially trained officers have been appointed to support Freya’s family and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Freya’s death are continuing.

Freya’s family has today paid tribute to her: “We are truly devastated to announce the passing of our beautiful daughter Freya “Boo”.

“It is not possible to describe the pain and loss that we as a family feel. We take so much comfort in knowing how loved Freya was by so many.

“We will never overcome the loss of our treasured child but we will strive to carry her memory forward and celebrate Freya as life continues for us.

“We love and miss you Boo but we know you are always with us in our hearts, we will never truly lose you xxxx”

