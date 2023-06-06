More than 200 people have been arrested after a major crackdown on gang related activity by Northumbria Police.

Operation Pecan aims to reduce serious violence and disrupt the criminal gangs involved, in addition to running alongside the force's ongoing work to tackle knife crime, which has caused a number of deaths in the North East in recent times.

Over 100 teenagers at risk of exploitation were also identified as part of the operation.

Since Operation Pecan was launched at the end of 2022, 211 people have been arrested, 48 warrants executed and quantities of class A drugs seized.

Furthermore, 24 people aged between 17 and 56 have been charged with offences ranging from attempted murder and conspiracy to supply Class A Drugs, to money laundering and driving offences.

The 123 young people identified as at risk from exploitation have been referred to support services.

Northumbria Police have also set up a new team. This will focus on pursuing offenders and monitoring gang activity.

Credit: Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police’s lead for serious youth violence and knife crime, Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, said: “I want to make our position clear – Northumbria Police absolutely does not tolerate gang-related criminality, knife crime or serious violence.

“We know that this type of criminality has the potential to ruin our communities and the lives of the young people recruited into it and this is why, with the help of partners, we are building on our activity in this area."

She continued: “Since the launch of our latest initiative we have seen some incredible results which speak for themselves – but we are not complacent and will continue to work relentlessly to pursue offenders and protect our communities.

“These arrests, convictions, seizures and child protection notices all help us build-up a more detailed picture of exactly what is happening on our streets.

“What is really important about this operation is that it puts those at the centre of this criminality before the courts, as well as identifying those on the fringes and shows them an alternative path by putting them in touch with services best placed to help divert them from falling into a life of crime.”

She added: “I also want to deliver a message to young people involved in this type of activity that there is a way out.

“Even if you feel like there isn’t an alternative for you, we want you to know there is – help and support is available for those who choose to take that step."

Northumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness said: “This positive proactive approach by the force, prioritising both prevention and enforcement, is exactly what our communities want to see.

“We will always try to engage and educate young people on the dangers that this lifestyle brings – whether that’s through our funded youth work or my Violence Reduction Unit in schools and the wider community.

“However, when these warnings are ignored and harm is brought to people and our neighbourhoods, swift robust action will follow."

She added: “Our region absolutely stands against criminality of any kind, but especially the sort that has brought such devastation to families in recent months."