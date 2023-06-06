A 17-year-old boy has been found not guilty of murder following the death of a man in Guisborough.

He was also cleared of alternative charge of manslaughter.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stood trial at Teesside Crown Court accused of killing Alan Garbutt with a homemade shotgun.

The youth denied murdering the 62-year-old in August last year. He told the court during the two-week trial that he never thought the device would work, adding that the shooting was an accident.

The court heard that Mr Garbutt, a drug user and dealer, suffered a single gunshot wound to his chest from a homemade 'slam-gun'. Details were also heard about the pair working together ‘cooking, bagging and delivering’ drugs in the local area.

Ambulance crews raced to Mr Garbutt's flat in Helmsley House, Guisborough, after his brother raised the alarm. But the 62-year-old had died at the scene.

