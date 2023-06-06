A man from Darlington has been jailed after forging his former partner's name in a row over money.Stuart Bell, 51, spilt with his partner and it had been agreed that he would keep the home, while his ex-girlfriend would receive £10,000 in cash and the Mercedes.

When the car was not handed over, the legal proceedings stalled and Mr Bell took matters into his own hands, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Philip Morley, prosecuting, said: "He set up a false email account in her name to continue the correspondence. The amended transfer document was sent and he signed it in her name and sent it back to the solicitor."It was only picked up in September 2020 when direct contact with the complainant alerted them to the fact it was not her signature.

Mr Bell's sister, Mandy Bell, also signed the document, saying she was the witness in a "foolish" act which landed her inside the dock with her brother.

Mandy Bell had pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice at Teesside Crown Court. Credit: Evening Gazette

Between September 2020 and January 2021, Mr Bell sent his ex abusive and sometimes threatening messages.

Mr Morley said: "Some were taunting her about the motor vehicle and it not being handed over.

"Others featured intimate photographs of her with lewd and unflattering remarks. In one message he called her a 'skank'.The court heard he also sent a video of his ex with her sister to her with "the implication they were being watched by Mr Bell."

When interviewed by police, Mr Bell claimed his nephew was behind the abusive comments.

An interview with the nephew found that Mr Bell had been in touch with him asking him to take responsibility for the messages.

During the course of the stalking offences, Mr Bell was convicted of harassment and criminal damage after he entered the flat where the woman was residing, smashed her phone, and poured bleach over her clothes.

He was handed a restraining order, which he went on to breach.

The stress of the case left the victim having suicidal thoughts, and she was prescribed medication, the court heard.

A victim impact statement read out at a previous hearing, the ex partner said: "At one point I was receiving anywhere between 10 to 30 messages or emails hounding me daily. I felt like I couldn't go a day without being tortured by him."At this time, I felt a mess and my head was all over. I was constantly in fear as to what would happen wondering if his behaviour would escalate from his messages."

Mr Bell claimed he did not believe he was going against his ex's wishes, but that he was hurrying along the legal process which had stalled.Miss Hussain, mitigating, said Mr Bell knows he was wrong and he should have "shown her more respect."

She said the move to blame his nephew was "desperate and foolish" and only "dug a hole for himself."

Stuart Bell, of North Road, pleaded guilty to stalking, breaching a restraining order, perverting the course of justice, and forgery.

He was sentenced to four years and four months in prison.

Mandy Bell, 55, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, and was was handed a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for one year.

She was also told to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

