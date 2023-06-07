Police are appealing for the return of a handbag stolen in Middlesbrough, which contained the ashes of two family members.

The victim, who is in her seventies, was carrying the ashes of her partner and her daughter in her bag when it was taken from her trolley in the town on Saturday 3 June.

The urns, one silver and one black, both read “I’ll hold you in my heart until I hold you in heaven” on the front.

The handbag is described as a typical black handbag. It also contained around £80 in cash, ID cards, an address book and a flip mobile phone.

She was shopping in Captain Cook's Square between 1pm-2pm on Saturday 3 June. While there, she visited the YMCA charity shop, Marie Curie and Poundland.

PC Shaun Murray, from Cleveland Police, said: “We’d like to be able to get the urns back to the woman involved, after all these are irreplaceable and of huge sentimental value. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have come across the bag or the items from within, is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.

