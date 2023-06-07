Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a 15-year-old boy suffered a stab wound in an incident on Mersey Road, Redcar.

The incident happened around 8:40pm on Monday 5 June.

The boy was with a group of friends when he was approached by two suspects and suffered a non-life threatening stab wound.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have CCTV or dash cam footage which could assist police is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 108636.