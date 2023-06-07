Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Saltburn, leaving him with a broken jaw.

The incident happened on Saturday 27th May, shortly before midnight.

The 57-year-old had walked through the archway from Station Square and was outside Sainsbury's when he was assaulted by another male.

The man required surgery on his broken jaw, and is now recovering at home.

It is believed the women spoke with some women outside Boots chemist at a bus stop shortly before the assault took place.

Cleveland Police are now hoping to speak to those women and anyone else with information.

You can get in touch with the force by calling 101 quoting reference number 102431.