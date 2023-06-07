Play Brightcove video

Watch Tom Barton's report

Northumberland has played host to one of UK's most important sheep industry events for the first time in 15 years.

Sheep North was held by the National Sheep Association (NSA) at Bradford House Farm near Ponteland, and allowed those within the industry to discuss a more sustainable approach to sheep farming - as well as perform demonstrations for the public.

At least 4,000 farmers were in attendance with local school children also among those invited.

A number of demonstrations took place including a post-mortem on a deceased sheep, an all female shearing display team and a Next Generation Young Shepherd Competition.

More than 30 breed societies from commercial to exotic, rare, and endangered breeds were at the show along with representatives from all sectors of the sheep industry in a trade show at over 150 stands.

Industry experts also discussed a number of issues including post-Brexit support schemes as well as investigating local and global opportunities, particularly for young farmers.

There was an all female sheep shearing line-up. Credit: Robert Smith Photography

Viv Lewis, Chair of the NSA’s Northern Region and North Sheep 2023 said: "I believe the timing and quality of this event makes it uniquely important for the UK sheep industry and our hosts and sponsors have enabled us to create a landmark event we’re confident will offer both.

"Agriculture can be a lonely occupation and it is good for farmers to get together and compare notes, particularly in such challenging times.

"The success of the industry is very much in the hands of the next generation of entrepreneurial farmers, so I hope the day will give aspiring sheep farmers every possible encouragement to make a life in this wonderful industry.”

