Man injured after emergency services called to incident in Redcar

A man has been injured after an incident in Redcar.

It was confirmed by the North East Ambulance service that they were called this afternoon (Monday 7th June) after a 999 call was made .

A NEAS spokesperson said, "We received a call to 999 at 15:22 this afternoon to reports of a person seriously injured at SSI UK on Trunk Road in Redcar. We sent the air ambulance, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader and an emergency ambulance crew and took the male patient to James Cook hospital for further treatment."

Cleveland Fire Brigade said they were called to a fire at Steel House on the Trunk Road in Lackenby.

Officers confirmed two fire engines attended just after 15:37 (June 7th) to a fire involving oil and a cherry picker cage - which was out when they arrived.

No further details have been given about the injured person or the nature of their injuries.